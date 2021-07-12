Loading articles...

Baby dies after being struck by vehicle on driveway in Brampton

A baby has died after what police call a “deeply tragic accident” in Brampton overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Royal Salisbury Way, in the Williams Parkway and Highway 400 area, just after midnight on Monday.

Peel police said a one-year-old girl was on the driveway of a home when she was struck by a vehicle.

The baby was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police believe a family member was behind the wheel of the car at the time.

No charges have been laid.

