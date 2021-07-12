Loading articles...

Baby dies after being struck by vehicle on driveway in Brampton

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 7:46 am EDT

Peel police at the scene after a one-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on a driveway on Royal Salisbury Way in Brampton on July 12, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A baby has died after what police call a “deeply tragic accident” in Brampton overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Royal Salisbury Way, in the Williams Parkway and Highway 410 area, just after midnight on Monday.

Peel police said a one-year-old girl was on the driveway of a home when she was struck by a vehicle.

The baby was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police believe a family member was behind the wheel of the car at the time.

No charges have been laid.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Salem - a collision on the right shoulder is causing delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Congrats to Sandra Tizzard from Caledon Village!!!!Sandra is our lucky @680NEWS Insider Club member and winner of the We…
Latest Weather
Read more