Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Baby dies after being struck by vehicle on driveway in Brampton
by News Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2021 5:28 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 7:46 am EDT
Peel police at the scene after a one-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle on a driveway on Royal Salisbury Way in Brampton on July 12, 2021. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A baby has died after what police call a “deeply tragic accident” in Brampton overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Royal Salisbury Way, in the Williams Parkway and Highway 410 area, just after midnight on Monday.
Peel police said a one-year-old girl was on the driveway of a home when she was struck by a vehicle.
The baby was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where she later died.
Police believe a family member was behind the wheel of the car at the time.
No charges have been laid.
A 1-year old girl is run over/killed on driveway of home on Royal Salisbury Way in Brampton. It happened just after midnight & witness says a family member was driving car that struck the baby girl. Police say it looks to be tragic accident and likely no charges will be laid pic.twitter.com/YLUS8GbxEC