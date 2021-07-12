Brantford police seek suspect after residential schools memorial set on fire

Police in Brantford, Ont., say they are searching for a suspect after a memorial for missing and deceased children from the residential school system was set on fire and vandalized.

Police said they were called on Saturday to the Woodland Cultural Centre on Mohawk Street for a report of vandalism.

Investigators said a suspect was seen on the property at around 10:30 p.m. Friday and remained in the area for about four hours.

Items left to honour the child victims of the residential school system were set on fire and vandalized, police said.

“The Brantford Police Service are working alongside the Six Nations Police Service to investigate this act of vandalism,” Brantford police said in a news release Monday. “Both agencies condemn the criminal acts of the suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, and remain committed to holding them accountable for their actions.”

A CCTV image provided by investigators appeared to show a person with pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.