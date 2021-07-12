Loading articles...

Pro-EU party in Moldova wins clear majority in election

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A pro-reform party seeking closer ties for Moldova with the European Union has won a clear majority in the parliamentary election, electoral commission results show Monday.

Sunday’s election was called by President Maia Sandu, who sought to gain a parliament made up of pro-EU reformists in the former Soviet republic.

The Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, took almost 53% of all votes, compared to the electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27%. Only one other party passed the threshold to gain seats in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature.

Voter turnout in the nation of 3.5 million people — Europe’s poorest country, landlocked between Ukraine and Romania — was just over 48%.

Sandu, a former World Bank official who used to lead the PAS, has promised to clean up corruption, fight poverty and strengthen relations with the EU.

The Associated Press


