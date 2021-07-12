Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Families and experts want more guidance for unvaccinated kids as Ontario reopens
by The Canadian Press, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jul 12, 2021 1:27 pm EDT
A person walk by a school that is closed to further curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
She says she’d like to see details on whether unvaccinated children will be subject to different guidelines when restrictions are eased further, and more assessment of where risks are greatest for them.
University of Toronto epidemiologist Ashleigh Tuite says young children are at risk of being left behind as restrictions roll back and says some rules like masking in public places should stay for now.
As one example, for someone non or partially vaccinated, gathering indoors with fully vaccinated individuals is allowed but with some measures in place.
Last week Ontario’s top doctor began calls for all eligible people – especially young adults and teens – to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the planned return to schools in September.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore noted last Tuesday that classes in Ontario schools, as well as many colleges and universities, are due to pick up in less than two months with the goal of holding more classes and extracurriculars in person.