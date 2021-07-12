Loading articles...

Linda O’Leary boat crash trial set to resume today

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 8:02 am EDT

Linda O'Leary and Kevin O'Leary arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A lawyer for Linda O'Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary, says his client was not impaired when she got involved in a boat crash on an Ontario lake that left two people dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jordan Strauss/Invision

A trial is set to resume today for Linda O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

O’Leary — the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary — has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

The charge relates to a collision that took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, on the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

An agreed statement of facts read in court on the first day of trial last month says they died as a result of blunt force trauma, to either the head or the head and neck, from being struck by a boat.

The crash also left three people injured.

O’Leary’s lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious”‘ and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the incident. He faced one count of failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

