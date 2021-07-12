Loading articles...

Judge overseeing church challenge of COVID-19 restrictions says he was followed

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge overseeing a court challenge of public health rules by seven churches says he’s deeply troubled a private investigator was hired to follow him with the intent of finding information to embarrass him.

Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal says after leaving court last week, he realized he was being followed by a vehicle. 

A person also went to his home and spoke with his daughter. 

Joyal says the private investigator has not revealed who hired the agency, but he says the goal was to find evidence he was breaking health orders.

Joyal says he is deeply concerned that someone was trying to intimidate him or obstruct justice in the high-profile case.

The churches have argued that public health orders that limit faith gatherings and impose restrictions are a violation of charter rights.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.  

The Canadian Press

