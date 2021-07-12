Loading articles...

China's June exports surge 32%, import growth slows

Last Updated Jul 13, 2021 at 12:00 am EDT

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged in June while import growth slowed to a still-robust level as its economic rebound from the coronavirus leveled off.

Exports rose 32.2% to $281.4 billion, up from May’s 28% growth, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports increased 36.7% to $229.9 billion, but that was down from the previous month’s explosive 51% rise.

China led the global recovery from the pandemic but domestic consumer and other economic activity is leveling off.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 at Islington in the collectors. Two left lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:04 PM
Humidex values of 34 to 38 tomorrow through Saturday
Latest Weather
Read more