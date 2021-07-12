Man accused in Brampton crash that killed mother, 3 kids pleads guilty to 1 of 9 charges

A man accused in a fatal crash that killed a mother and her three young daughters in Brampton last year has pleaded guilty to one of the nine counts he is charged with.

On June 18, 2020, a Peel Regional Police officer was pursuing the driver of an Infinity when it struck an SUV at the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37 and her daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were all killed in the crash.

The alleged driver of the Infinity, Brady Robertson, 20, was charged with four counts of impaired driving causing death, four counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

According to a report from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a police officer saw Robertson driving an Infinity with no license plates, travelling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction along Countryside Drive.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and chased the Infinity when it “blew a red light” at Torbram Road and collided with the SUV.

Investigators said the Infinity was travelling at a speed of 152 km/hr at the time of the crash. The SIU determined no charges were warranted against the officer involved.

Robertson was denied bail back in August 2020.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.