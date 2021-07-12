Andreescu withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn herself from competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old made the announcement on Instagram.

“I would like to inform you that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics later this month,” she wrote.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself.”

“I look forward to representing Canada in future Fed Cup ties, and competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris!,” she added.

A state of emergency, which went into effect Monday, was recently enforced as COVID-19 concerns continue to rise in Japan’s capital.

The measure will last through August 22, well past the closing of the Olympics, which opens on July 23 and ends on August 8.

No fans will be allowed to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Andreescu was most recently eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon by Alize Cornet.

The 21-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on April 25, 2021, and was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open as a result.

Andreescu missed the first few months of the 2020 season, including the Australian Open, due to a knee injury.

She has represented Canada multiple times at the Fed Cup.

Men’s World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he’s still undecided on whether he will play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday and said after the final that he was still “kind of 50-50” on whether to play in Tokyo.

The top-ranked Serb said the lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in place in Tokyo makes him “a little bit divided” on whether to go.

Djokovic has won the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year and has a chance for a so-called Golden Slam if he also wins the Olympics and the U.S. Open.

With files from The Canadian Press