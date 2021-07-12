Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Bianca Andreescu backs out of Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 pandemic
by Dilshad Burman
Posted Jul 12, 2021 4:47 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 5:02 pm EDT
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot from Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu says she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
In a post on Instagram Andreescu said it was a “very difficult decision,” made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself,” she said in the post.
She added that she looks forward to representing Canada in future Federation Cup matches and the Paris Olympics in 2024.