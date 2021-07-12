Bianca Andreescu backs out of Tokyo Olympics due to COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian tennis champion Bianca Andreescu says she will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

In a post on Instagram Andreescu said it was a “very difficult decision,” made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been dreaming of representing Canada at the Olympics since I was a little girl, but with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know that deep in my heart, this is the right decision to make for myself,” she said in the post.

She added that she looks forward to representing Canada in future Federation Cup matches and the Paris Olympics in 2024.