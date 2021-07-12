Loading articles...

Backstreet Boys back in Las Vegas for a Christmas residency

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Everybody, Backstreet’s back — in Vegas.

The pioneering boy band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip with “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,” a series of 12 holiday shows at the Planet Hollywood resort this November and December.

The band will be playing the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Nov. 11-Dec. 23. That’s the same place where they created the residency “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” from 2017 to 2018. Tickets start at $89.

The current line-up of the band includes Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson. Tickets go on sale July 16 with earlier access for fan club members.

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 and are best known for such hits as “I Want It That Way,” ″As Long as You Love Me” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Other music acts have done residencies in Sin City, including Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aeromsith, Boyz II Men, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
The EB Lake Shore is now CLOSED from Parkside to Fort York, and the WB Lake Shore is CLOSED from Fort York to Briti…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:05 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Congratulations to Sandra Tizzard of Caledon who just won the 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee jackpot of $16,900! It pays to listen…
Latest Weather
Read more