At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 10:44 pm EDT

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China. The hotel collapsed Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press

