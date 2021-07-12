Loading articles...

4 people injured in daytime North York shooting

Last Updated Jul 12, 2021 at 2:01 pm EDT

Toronto police say four people are hurt following a brazen shooting in North York on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. at a business at Tangiers Road and Finch Avenue West.

Paramedics say four victims have been rushed to a trauma centre. Const. David Hopkinson tells 680 NEWS one person is in serious condition.

Police say a blue car fled from the scene. Roads are expected to be closed in the area.

