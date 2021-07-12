Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 workers electrocuted near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West
by News Staff
Posted Jul 12, 2021 10:00 pm EDT
Three workers were electrocuted in the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area on July 12, 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)
Three men were taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a worksite near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West Monday evening.
Police said they were called to the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area for a report of an industrial accident.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the scene at around 6 p.m.
A 46-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. They also took a 29-year-old man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man, who had minor injuries, was also taken to the hospital.
Investigators said it appears the three men were working around the same ladder when it slipped and hit a power line.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.