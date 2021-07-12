Loading articles...

3 workers electrocuted near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West

Three workers were electrocuted in the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area on July 12, 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Three men were taken to the hospital after being electrocuted at a worksite near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Robina Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West area for a report of an industrial accident.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they were called to the scene at around 6 p.m.

A 46-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. They also took a 29-year-old man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A third man, who had minor injuries, was also taken to the hospital.

Investigators said it appears the three men were working around the same ladder when it slipped and hit a power line.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

 

 

 

