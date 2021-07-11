Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Visitation open to public Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 11, 2021 7:40 am EDT
A hearse carrying the casket of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup is driven to a funeral home in Richmond Hill, Ont., Sunday, July 4, 2021. Const. Northrup was killed on Friday while responding to reports of a robbery in a parking garage at Toronto City Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects this evening to a Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty.
Toronto police say the public can attend a visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont.
A funeral is set for Monday at BMO Field at Exhibition Place.
The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.
Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.