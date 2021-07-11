Loading articles...

Visitation open to public Sunday night for Toronto officer who died in line of duty

A hearse carrying the casket of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup is driven to a funeral home in Richmond Hill, Ont., Sunday, July 4, 2021. Const. Northrup was killed on Friday while responding to reports of a robbery in a parking garage at Toronto City Hall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their last respects this evening to a Toronto police officer who died in the line of duty.

Toronto police say the public can attend a visitation for Const. Jeffrey Northrup from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ont.

A funeral is set for Monday at BMO Field at Exhibition Place.

The funeral is not open to the public, but will be broadcast live.

Investigators have said Northrup was killed in a deliberate act last week while responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW at Fourth Line
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:04 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Look at all of the cloud cover this morning across the #GTA...that will be the dominant feature for your Sunday. Details on…
Latest Weather
Read more