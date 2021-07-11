Loading articles...

Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT

OTTAWA — Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is ordering Canada’s two major railroad operators to step up their fire prevention efforts as wildfires continue to scorch British Columbia.

Alghabra says the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways must ensure a 60-minute response time to any fires detected along rail lines running through Lytton, B.C., with the goal of extinguishing or controlling the blaze and asking the local fire service for help if necessary.

The ministerial order comes after the Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation as a result of new information on the suspected source of a devastating wildfire that raced through Lytton on June 30.

The board said Friday the information came by way of probes by the RCMP and BC Wildfire Service into the cause of a blaze that destroyed much of the village and killed two people, though no cause has been disclosed.

Canadian National Railway has said its trains were not linked to the fire and Canadian Pacific resumed its service through Lytton on Monday.

The new order, in effect until Oct. 31, also calls for at least 10 fire detection patrols every 24 hours on stretches of track that run through the community, makes conductors responsible for spotting and reporting fires on those lines and requires slower train speeds when the fire danger level for the area is “extreme” anywhere across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:44 AM
CLEAR: WB QEW at Fourth Line
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 53 minutes ago
Incredibly cloudy across the #GTA today with temperatures only headed up to a Guaranteed High of 22°! Listen for…
Latest Weather
Read more