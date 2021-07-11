Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:30 a.m.

Ontario has logged 166 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, along with six new virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and Waterloo are reporting 28 new infections a piece, while Grey Bruce and Peel Region each saw 18 new cases.

She says 170,537 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, for a total of nearly 17 million given since the provincial immunization effort got underway.

The province says 202 COVID-19 patients are currently in intensive care units, with 132 on ventilators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

