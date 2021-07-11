Loading articles...

Prairie ticket holder wins Saturday's $18.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — A ticket holder in the Prairies won Saturday’s $18.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 14 will be an estimated $5 million.

The Canadian Press

