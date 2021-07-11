Ontario reports 166 new cases of COVID-19, 6 new deaths Sunday

Ontario reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a decrease from the 179 cases recorded the day before.

“Locally, there are 28 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 28 in Toronto, 18 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Sunday.

An additional six COVID-19 related fatalities were also reported, bringing the province’s coronavirus death toll to 9,251 people.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 547,149, with 536,306 cases now considered resolved.

Around 19,700 coronavirus tests have been completed in this reporting period, the province said.

Elliott added that 170,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, with 16,997,971 doses given in total.