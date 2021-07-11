MUST-WATCH: Marvel's first film in over 2 years enters the MUST-WATCH Top 10!

It’s been over 2 years, but we’ve finally got a new Marvel film out! But that’s not the only thing returning this week! There’s also a new season of a hilarious sketch show, and a reboot of a classic CW show! What else could make it to the top spot of the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week? Keep reading to find out!

I Think You Should Leave (Season 2)



Streaming platform: Netflix

Starting off with the return of one of the 2010’s best sketch comedies!

The second season of I Think You Should Leave from Tim Robinson (one of the creators of Detroiters who also appeared on Saturday Night Live) is here! This show was created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, and features lots of appearance from classic comedians like Bob Odenkirk (from Mr. Show and Better Call Saul), Patti Harrison (from Together Together and Raya and the Last Dragon) and Tim Heidecker (from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and On Cinema). This show takes every possible awkward situation you could come up with, and runs with full steam to the most hilarious endpoint!

You can watch all episodes of both seasons on Netflix now!

Gossip Girl



Streaming platform: Crave

Gossip has returned to the Upper East Side!

Kristen Bell returns as the voice of the Gossip Girl! In this HBO reboot, she’s a an anonymous Instagram account looking into the private lives of upper class students at Constance Billard, including ‘it’ girl Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander from Sacred Lies), loving girlfriend Audrey Hope (played by Emily Alyn Lind of the Babysitter) and pansexual flirt Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty from High Fidelity). Also starring Whitney Peak from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a mysterious new student and Tavi Gevinson (the creator of Rookie magazine) as a teacher with a wandering eye, fans of the original can’t miss this new version!

The show can be watched on Crave now!

The Sparks Brothers



Streaming platform: VOD

This is one is for fans of music documentaries and Edgar Wright’s movies!

The Sparks Brothers is Wright’s first documentary, a look at the idiosyncratic band Sparks. Founded by American brothers Russell and Ron Mael in the 1960s, they’re described by the film as music’s most unlikely heroes. Over the course of their 50+ year career, they’ve made 25 albums, featuring famous songs you may have heard like This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, and When Do I Get To Sing My Way. They’ve frequently changed their style over the years, and have worked with artists like Todd Rundgren, Jane Wiedlin, and Franz Ferdinand (all of whom, and many more, appear in the documentary). They also created the soundtrack to Annette, a French musical starring Adam Driver (of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and A Marriage Story) and Marion Cotillard (of La Vie en Rose and Public Enemies), which is playing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

This documentary is available on your VOD service of choice!

Monsters at Work



Streaming platform: Disney+

If you’d like some classic Pixar content, here’s something for you!

Monsters at Work is a new show set in the Monsters Inc. universe! Featuring the return of John Goodman (from True Stories and the Big Lebowski) as Sulley, and Billy Crystal (from When Harry Met Sally and Analyze This) as Mike Wazowski, this new show is a sequel to the original film showing the transition from scare-based energy to laugh-based energy. This show also stars Ben Feldman (from Superstore and Mad Men) as Tyler Tuskmon, a new monster trained in scaring, but hoping to make children laugh. Mindy Kaling from the American version of the Office and Henry Winkler from Barry round out the cast!

The first couple of episodes are out on Disney+ now, with other episodes dropping weekly!

Black Widow



Streaming platform: Disney+

Last but not least, the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over 2 years!

Returning as the super-spy from SHIELD for the eighth and presumably final time is Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow! The first Marvel film directed by a woman (Cate Shortland, who directed Berlin Syndrome and Lore), and the second based around a single female superhero (after Captain Marvel came out 2 years ago). This film is set in-between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and sees Johansson’s spy return to her home country of Russia, and re-unite with her cover family from her time in the Red Room (played by David Harbour of Stranger Things, Florence Pugh of Midsommar, and Rachel Weisz of the Favourite). This film has smashed box office records, earning over $218 million in the global box office. Over $60 million of that is from Disney+ alone, according to the streaming service.

You can watch this film, alongside all other properties in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on Disney+! Currently, Black Widow is only available with Premier Access, meaning you’ll have to pay to rent it.

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Luca – Disney+

9. The Tomorrow War – Amazon Prime Video

8. Monsters at Work – Disney+

7. Summer of Soul – Disney+

6. National Indigenous History Month Collection – CBC Gem

5. Gossip Girl – Crave

4. The Sparks Brothers – VOD

3. Fear Street – Netflix

2. I Think You Should Leave (Season 2) – Netflix

1. Black Widow – Disney+