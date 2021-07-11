Loading articles...

Man, 24, arrested in connection with three separate sexual assaults

A 24-year-old Toronto man is under arrest in connection with a trio of sexual assaults in the north end of the city.

Police say the first incident occurred on Thursday, July 8 around 9:15 p.m. when a 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road, east of Jane Street.

The following evening, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m, a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

Then, on Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m., a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her in the area of Arleta Avenue and Spenvalley Drive which is just north of where the previous two sexual assaults were reported.

Police have charged Javaughan Barnes with three counts of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
#EB401 - At Meadowvale , all express lanes closed due to a truck on fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:21 PM
Some pop up showers expected for tonight. Temperatures aren't going to change much either. Our overnight low will b…
Latest Weather
Read more