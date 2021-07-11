Man, 24, arrested in connection with three separate sexual assaults

A 24-year-old Toronto man is under arrest in connection with a trio of sexual assaults in the north end of the city.

Police say the first incident occurred on Thursday, July 8 around 9:15 p.m. when a 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road, east of Jane Street.

The following evening, between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m, a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street.

Then, on Saturday morning around 7:50 a.m., a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her in the area of Arleta Avenue and Spenvalley Drive which is just north of where the previous two sexual assaults were reported.

Police have charged Javaughan Barnes with three counts of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation.