Loading articles...

Maine senators join push to fund low-income college students

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to continue funding a program that helps first-generation and low-income students attend college.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is one of the leaders of the effort, which includes 56 senators, one of whom is independent Sen. Angus King. The senators want to keep funding Federal TRIO Programs in fiscal 2022.

The programs help underserved students with services to help them attain a college education. More than 7,500 students are served by TRIO in Maine.

The senators said college enrollment of students from high-poverty high schools fell by a third in fall 2020. The coronavirus pandemic “has challenged every stage of our nation’s education system, thus making the need for targeted investments in TRIO all the more urgent,” they wrote.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
ICYMI: Gardiner Expressway closed both ways between the 427 and the DVP. The Lakeshore is a decent alternative.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:18 AM
Incredibly cloudy across the #GTA today with temperatures only headed up to a Guaranteed High of 22°! Listen for…
Latest Weather
Read more