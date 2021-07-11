Italy wins Euro 2020 final, beats England in penalty shootout

Italy have won the Euro 2020 championship, defeating England 3-2 on penalty kicks.

It’s the first European title for Italy since 1968.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves to preserve the victory.

After 90 minutes of play and 30 minutes of extra time, both sides were tied 1-1 forcing the match to be decided with penalty kicks.

Luke Shaw opened the scoring in the first half for England, finishing a cross from Kieran Trippier in the second minute of the match for the quickest goal scored in a European Championship final.

Leonardo Bonucci evened things up for Italy in the 67th minute, finishing off a mad scramble in front of the English goal.