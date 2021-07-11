Loading articles...

Health Canada pulls pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

