TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Rate announcement:

The Bank of Canada will release its latest interest rate decision and monetary policy report on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate target on hold, but economists will be interested to see its outlook for the economy as pandemic-related restrictions begin to be lifted.

Couche-Tard investor day:

Alimentation Couche-Tard holds a virtual investor day on Wednesday. The Quebec-based convenience store retailer said last month that it remains on the path to doubling its pre-tax profits by 2023 as its business moves toward pre-pandemic levels.

Cogeco results:

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. are to release their third-quarter results after the close of markets on Wednesday. Atlantic Broadband, Cogeco’s main U.S. subsidiary, announced a deal last month to buy a broadband system in Ohio from WideOpenWest Inc. for US$1.125 billion.

Economic data:

Statistics Canada is expected to release its monthly survey of manufacturing for May on Wednesday and its May wholesale trade data on Friday. CMHC is also scheduled to release its housing starts data for June on Friday.

Home sales:

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its home sales figures for June on Thursday. Sales in May fell compared with April, but the association said it still expects the number of sales this year to set a new record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.

