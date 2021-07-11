Man, 61, dies of injuries following vehicle collision in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries following a vehicle collision late Saturday evening.

Police said they were called at around 9:47 p.m to the Lloyd Manor Road and Winterton Drive area for a report of a collision.

Investigators said a 61-year-old man was driving 2009 Hyundai Elantra north on Lloyd Manor Road when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting a tree and a pole.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

“Investigators would like to speak to local residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have witnessed the collision or have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident,” police said in a news release Sunday.