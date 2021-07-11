Loading articles...

Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (July 14)

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 6:49 pm EDT

Tune in for a LIVE Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey every week.

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDquestions.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

Child, 3, revived after near drowning in Scarborough: police - 680 NEWS
Child, 3, revived after near drowning in Scarborough: police

Last Updated Jul 26, 2016 at 10:34 pm EDT

A young girl has reportedly been revived after nearly drowning in a Scarborough pool Tuesday afternoon.

EMS and police were on scene at a townhouse on Vivian Road near Midland Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East for reports of a 3-year-old child without vital signs at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The child was rushed to Sick Kids hospital.

Police later told CityNews that the girl was conscious and crying, but her condition remains unconfirmed by doctors at this point.

