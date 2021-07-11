Loading articles...

Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks earlier.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
ICYMI: Gardiner Expressway closed both ways between the 427 and the DVP. The Lakeshore is a decent alternative.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:18 AM
Incredibly cloudy across the #GTA today with temperatures only headed up to a Guaranteed High of 22°! Listen for…
Latest Weather
Read more