2 men hit by freight train in Brampton, police say

Last Updated Jul 11, 2021 at 8:51 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel police say two men have been taken to the hospital after getting hit by a freight train in Brampton Sunday morning.

Police said they were called at around 7:16 a.m. to the Church Street West and Mill Street North area for a report of a collision involving a train.

Investigators said the two men had been seen “hanging out” by the tracks when the passing freight train struck them.

Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, one of the men has “life-altering” injuries, police said.

The collision is under investigation and there are no road closures in place, police said.

 

 

 

