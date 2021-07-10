Loading articles...

Peel police charge man in Mississauga homicide investigation

Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 3:42 pm EDT

A man has died after being found injured on a Mississauga sidewalk on July 9, 2021. (CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick)

Peel police say they have charged a man in connection to a homicide in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to the Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard area at around 8:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a man seen running and screaming on a sidewalk.

Paramedics found the man with obvious signs of trauma and he was taken to hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Orlando Donaldson of Mississauga.

On Saturday, police said they had arrested and charged Victor Alvarado, 36, of Mississauga with second-degree murder.

Investigators said Alvarado and the victim were known to each other.

Alvarado appeared in Brampton court Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

