Crews douse garage fire near Dufferin Street and Davenport Road

Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 8:56 am EDT

A fire damaged a building in the Dufferin Street and Davenport Road area on July 10, 2021. (RYAN BELGRAVE/CITYNEWS)

Fire crews doused a fire in the Dufferin Street and Davenport Avenue area early Saturday morning.

Toronto fire said a vehicle in a three-car garage appears to have caught fire.

When fire crews arrived, the fire in the concrete block structure was quickly put out.

No injuries were reported, fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

