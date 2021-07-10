Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee removed in Charlottesville, Va.
by The Associated Press via CP
Posted Jul 10, 2021 1:28 pm EDT
Workers remove the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, Va. The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. (Erin Edgerton /The Daily Progress via AP)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
Crews were also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.
The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. A push for removal bubbled up in 2016.
The monument then became a rallying cry for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in which peaceful counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed.