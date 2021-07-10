Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Significant damage' after crane falls onto building on Toronto waterfront
by News Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2021 3:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 3:39 pm EDT
A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
A part of a crane has fallen onto a building near the Toronto waterfront.
Police say the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near The Esplanade and Yonge Street and that “significant damage” has occurred to the Meridian Hall building.
Fire officials say a counter weight on a crane fell onto the building, causing structural damage. Engineers are now on onsite to assess the damage.
There is no fear of the building collapsing at this time.
Other buildings in the area are being evacuated, according to police.
No injuries have been reported and police say two crane workers who were unaccounted for have since been located safe.
