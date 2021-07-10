Loading articles...

'Significant damage' after crane falls onto building on Toronto waterfront

Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 3:39 pm EDT

A Toronto Fire truck is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A part of a crane has fallen onto a building near the Toronto waterfront.

Police say the incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near The Esplanade and Yonge Street and that “significant damage” has occurred to the Meridian Hall building.

Fire officials say a counter weight on a crane fell onto the building, causing structural damage. Engineers are now on onsite to assess the damage.

There is no fear of the building collapsing at this time.

Other buildings in the area are being evacuated, according to police.

No injuries have been reported and police say two crane workers who were unaccounted for have since been located safe.

