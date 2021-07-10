Peel Region reports 50 per cent of adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Peel Region has reached a significant milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Public health officials say more than half of adult residents in the region are now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“This is a huge accomplishment to reach near the end of our #2DoseChallenge,” the region said in a tweet on Saturday.

The announcement comes ahead of Saturday night’s Dusk till Dawn vaccination clinic at the Save Max Sports Centre in Brampton, which is set to run from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday. Overnight appointments are available through the provincial booking system while walk-ins are available from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The clinic expects to administer 3,000 doses. Back in May, health officials administered more than 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during a 32-hour Doses After Dark clinic.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, says the clinic is yet another way of removing as many barriers as possible for people to get vaccinated

As of Friday, Peel Region had administered more than 1.8 million vaccine doses.