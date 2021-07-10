Loading articles...

Ontario reports 179 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 10:22 am EDT

Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Ontario reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a slight decrease from the 183 cases recorded the day before.

“Locally, there are 32 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 27 in Grey Bruce, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 16 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Saturday morning.

Around 23,700 coronavirus tests have been completed in this reporting period, the province said.

More to come

 

 

