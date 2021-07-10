Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $21 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 10, 2021 at 4:00 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning was sold for Friday’s $21 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 13 will be an estimated $27 million.

The Canadian Press

