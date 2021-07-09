Loading articles...

Wyoming rancher pinned by ATV survives on beer, water 2 days

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days.

Frank Reynolds, 53, was trying to round up a cow and calf on a neighbor’s pasture outside Gillette when the vehicle tipped over on him Sunday, Reynolds told the Gillette News Record.

“It was scary as hell is what it was,” Reynolds said Wednesday from a hospital room.

Family thought Reynolds had gone camping or was with friends, said Quentin Reynolds, the Campbell County undersheriff and Frank’s brother.

Later Monday, they began to worry. Eventually, they learned Frank Reynolds had planned to do some work on the property, where he was laying with a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs.

A search began. Reynolds, meanwhile, honked the ATV’s horn so much he wore down the battery — to no avail.

He was able to ration a couple of bottles of water and Keystone Light beers from a cooler, Sheriff Scott Matheny said.

Searching on horseback, neighbor Don Hamm found Reynolds around 8 a.m. Tuesday. By that point, Reynolds recalled he was “pretty much out of it.”

“Everything on the left side pretty much hurt, from the top of my head to my toes,” he said.

He was expected to remain in the hospital a few more days and eventually recover.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Hwy 6 South blocking the left lane. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:02 AM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: Tropical storm #Elsa is currently passing east of New York, still expected to reach Atlantic Canada this evening as a post-tr…
Latest Weather
Read more