Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 5-Jul. 9.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Eagle Bancorp .35 from .25

Glacier Bancorp .32 from .31

MV Oil Trust .30 from .21

PNC Financial Svcs 1.25 from 1.15

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Five Star Bancorp .15

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Five Star Bancorp .15

HighPeak Energy .025

g- Canadian funds

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Osiris Acquisition Corp

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Cadiz Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Boston Private Financial Holdings

PRA Health Sciences Inc

Watford Holdings Ltd

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Foley Transimene Acquisition to Alight Inc

Monaker Group Inc to NextPlay Techologies Inc

The Associated Press

