Statistics Canada set to detail June jobs numbers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 9, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will say this morning how the job market fared in June after two months of job losses in April and May when companies shed staff during a third wave of lockdowns.
The economy lost 68,000 jobs in May and more dropped out of the labour force altogether after an April when 207,000 jobs were lost.
The result for May left the country about 571,100 jobs, or three per cent, below pre-pandemic levels seen in February 2020.
Economists expect the June labour force survey to show an increase in employment as restrictions rolled back nationwide.
CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes says there may also be an increase in the number of workers looking for jobs, after thousands gave up the job search in May.
He writes that June may only be the appetizer for the summer hiring season with larger gains potentially showing up later in the summer as more of the economy reopens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.
The Canadian Press
