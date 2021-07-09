Loading articles...

Pure Cycle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 4:30 pm EDT

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) _ Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $624,000.

The Watkins, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The water and wastewater services company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

Pure Cycle shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $14.34, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCYO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCYO

The Associated Press

