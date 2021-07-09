Loading articles...

MTY Food Group reports $23M Q2 profit, restarts paying quarterly dividend

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 8:00 am EDT

MONTREAL — MTY Food Group Inc. said it will restart paying a dividend as it reported a profit of $23 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $99.1 million a year ago when then pandemic started.

The restaurant franchisor and operator, which had suspended its dividend last year when it the pandemic forced restaurants to close, says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 18.5 cents per share next month.

The payment to shareholders comes as MTY says its profit for the three months ended May 31 amounted to 93 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of $4.01 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for what was the company’s second quarter totalled $135.9 million, up from $97.8 million in the same quarter last year. 

At the end of the quarter, MTY says 359 locations were still temporarily closed because of the pandemic including 283 in Canada, 54 in the U.S. and 22 internationally. It says 258 locations remained temporarily closed as of Friday.

MTY is the company behind more than 80 restaurant brands, including food court staples like Thai Express and Tiki-Ming. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MTY)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 50 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 transfer to collectors at the Allen. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 23 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: Tropical storm #Elsa is currently passing east of New York, still expected to reach Atlantic Canada this evening as a post-tr…
Latest Weather
Read more