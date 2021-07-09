Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police investigating suspicious death of man in Mississauga as homicide
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jul 9, 2021 1:11 pm EDT
Peel police investigating Mississauga death, 2021. Mark Douglas/680 NEWS
Peel Regional Police say their homicide squad is investigating after a man was found injured on a Mississauga sidewalk and died in hospital.
Police say the man was found with obvious signs of trauma in the East Credit neighbourhood, near Britannia and Mavis Roads area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Peel paramedics say they took the man to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man died in hospital hours later.
ASSIST CITIZEN: – Terry Fox Way/Galesway Blvd in #Mississuaga – Report of a male lying on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma – #PRP & Paramedics onscene – No further information at this time – C/R at 8:30 am – PR21-0236396