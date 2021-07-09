Police investigating suspicious death of man in Mississauga as homicide

Peel Regional Police say their homicide squad is investigating after a man was found injured on a Mississauga sidewalk and died in hospital.

Police say the man was found with obvious signs of trauma in the East Credit neighbourhood, near Britannia and Mavis Roads area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Peel paramedics say they took the man to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man died in hospital hours later.