Macron: France to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Sahel

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday his country will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region starting in the coming months.

Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing that the current operation is no longer adapted to the need. It had also met opposition from some Africans.

After discussions with African leaders in the region Friday, Macron announced that France would reduce its force to 2,500 to 3,000 troops over the long term and focus on special regional forces instead. France currently has 5,000 troops in the region.

The Associated Press

