Harry Jerome track shoes up for grabs in Sotheby's Olympic auction

Shoes made for former Canadian Olympic track and field star Harry Jerome highlight items to be auctioned by Sotheby’s later this month.

The Olympic Collection will feature more than 50 items of memorabilia, sneakers, and collectibles related to Olympic athletes. A pair of Michael Jordan’s Converse sneakers which he wore during the 1984 Olympic Trials is also among the items to be auctioned starting July 23, 2021 – the same day the Summer Olympics start in Japan.

Bill Bowerman, one of the founders of shoe giant Nike, created the shoes for Jerome, who went on to win the bronze medal for Canada in the 100-metre final at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The North Vancouver sprinter set a total of seven world records over the course of his athletic career.

Bowerman is described as “one of the greatest innovators of his generation in regards to shoe ingenuity and design” and that the shoes in question “represents an important chapter in the origin of one of America’s greatest companies.”

According to Sotheby’s, the shoes feature the use of four prototype logos which “bear a remarkable resemblance to the Nike Swoosh.” They also feature waffle soles which became the first notable innovation introduced by the company when it premiered the Nike Moon Shoe at the 1972 Olympic Games. The name “Harry” is also legible on the tongue of one of the shoes.

“The uppers show wear, but the waffles, spikes and bottoms appear mint. The reason for this is that Bill was constantly tinkering and modifying his shoes, and Bowerman modified the shoes with the current soles, after which point they were never worn again,” reads a description of the item on the Sotheby’s website.

“The track shoes are in excellent overall condition. There is slight peeling to tape in certain areas.”

Sotheby’s expects the shoes to fetch between $800,000 and $1.2 million US.