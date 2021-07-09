Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
File on deputy shooting of Arkansas teen goes to prosecutors
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 9, 2021 7:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 7:30 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police on Friday handed over to prosecutors the results of its investigation into a deputy’s fatal shooting of a white teenager that has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationwide.
Lonoke County Prosecutor Chuck Graham said his office received the case file on the shooting of
17-year-old Hunter Brittain by Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis during a June 23 traffic stop. Graham said the file has been taken to the state prosecutor coordinator since he’s requested a special prosecutor to handle the case.
Authorities have released few details about the shooting, and State Police earlier Friday referred questions about the case file to Graham’s office. Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and holding a jug of antifreeze at the time of the shooting.
Graham said he does not know what the investigation found. A message to the coordinator’s office was not immediately returned late Friday afternoon.
Davis was
fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley last week for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting occurred. Staley said there’s no footage from the shooting, only the aftermath.
Floyd died in May last year when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man’s neck to the ground. His death sparked nationwide protests over policing and racial inequality.
{* loginWidget *}