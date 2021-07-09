Loading articles...

9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

Last Updated Jul 9, 2021 at 3:30 am EDT

A smal airkraft has crashed at Orebro Airport in Sweden July 8 2021. The airplane was used by the local parachute club with nine people on board. According to the police several people have died in the plane crash Photo: Jeppe Gustafsson/TT Kod 71500

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A small plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the Swedish town of Orebro on Thursday night, killing nine people, police said.

The dead included the pilot and eight passengers, police said.

Spokesperson Carl-Johan Linde of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.

No further details were available. Police scheduled a news conference for Friday.

The Associated Press


