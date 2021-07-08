Walk-in spots, free burgers aim to incentivize Toronto's vaccine hesitant

The push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Toronto is now focused on those who’ve either struggled to find a shot, or those who need a little extra motivation.

There are plenty of options on Thursday for anyone in the city who still needs a jab – including walk-in appointments, a mobile clinic and even a promise of free burgers or ice cream in exchange of a shot.

Metrolinx will be playing host to a vaccination clinic open to the public on Thursday (July 8) and Friday (July 9).

The clinic at Guildwood GO Station will offer second doses of the Moderna vaccine to any adults who are eligible for a second shot.

It will operate from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on both days. People need to register and book a time before showing up – walk-ins will not be accepted.

Harvey’s will be at the station on Thursday serving free burgers to anyone who provides a proof of vaccination. Metrolinx says there will also be an ice cream truck on site.

City of Toronto is opening up the Toronto Congress Centre vaccination clinic to walk-ins for the next four days.

From Thursday through Sunday the clinic will make approximately 2,000 walk-in spots available per day. The spots are open to any adults who want a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

The City says they will be “evaluating the effectiveness of the walk-in program” and will consider expanding it to other city-run clinics going forward.

Second dose eligibility

1st dose of Moderna or Pfizer at least 28 days before 2nd dose day

1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days before 2nd dose day

The Sherbourne Health Bus will conduct a vaccination clinic at The 519 on Thursday.

The clinic will prioritize people who face barriers accessing health care and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

The 519 is located at 519 Church Street, just north of Wellesley Street.