Tyson Foods recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken products

DEXTER, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4500 tons (4082.33 metric tonnes) of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Dexter, Missouri-based Tyson Foods, according to a statement from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. It causes fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

The Associated Press