Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Strong storms hit Czech Republic, leading to 2 deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 8, 2021 2:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 8, 2021 at 2:36 pm EDT
PRAGUE (AP) — Strong thunderstorms accompanied by high winds and torrential rains hit the Czech Republic on Thursday, leading to two deaths, officials said.
Police said the victims’ car was hit by a falling tree near the town of Pisek in the southern Czech Republic. Two children who were also in the car were injured and taken to hospital. Police said the dead were not the children’s parents.
In the southwestern Czech Republic, a railway track was blocked by fallen trees while another one was flooded.
Meteorologists issued a warning against extreme thunderstorms that were forecast to hit the central part of the country.
A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the country’s modern history torn through the southeast Czech Republic two weeks ago, killing six people and injuring hundreds.
The tornado touched down as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage that included over a thousand buildings turned to rubble and overturned cars.